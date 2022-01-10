Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of RGA opened at $115.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

