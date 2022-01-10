Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter worth $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $206.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

