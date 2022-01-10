Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $16.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.90. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.37 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.25.

OAS opened at $132.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $709,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 30.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $95,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

