Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.27.

Shares of OVV opened at C$47.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.48 billion and a PE ratio of -16.68. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$19.86 and a 1 year high of C$50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.53.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.70%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.