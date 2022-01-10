Research Analysts Set Expectations for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

NYSE LPI opened at $71.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

