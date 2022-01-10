Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £200.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 48 ($0.65).
Resolute Mining Company Profile
