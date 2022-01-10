Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £200.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 48 ($0.65).

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

