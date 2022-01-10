Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.06 ($0.24), with a volume of 62045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.20 ($0.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 38 ($0.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £199.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.53.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.