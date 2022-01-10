Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stake Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 142,946 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.90% of Revance Therapeutics worth $58,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RVNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

