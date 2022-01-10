Reviewing Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endologix and Pulse Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million N/A N/A Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$49.85 million ($2.31) -5.53

Pulse Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endologix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix N/A N/A N/A Pulse Biosciences N/A -163.35% -91.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Endologix and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulse Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.74%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Endologix.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats Endologix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

