Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.71

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 1616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

