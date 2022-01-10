Revomon Hits Market Cap of $13.28 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001268 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $832,497.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00085681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.40 or 0.07253728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.00 or 0.99821520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00066976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003170 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

