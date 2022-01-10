Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 2352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

