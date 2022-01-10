Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $38,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $10.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $297.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.09. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

