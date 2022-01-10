Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $2,717.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,918.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,813.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

