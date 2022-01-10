Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $282.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.82. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

