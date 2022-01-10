Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.43. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

