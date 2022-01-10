Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $9.35 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average is $167.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

