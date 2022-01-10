Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $76,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,025,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $62.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $60.19 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

