Rigel Finance Price Tops $2.11 on Exchanges (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00005078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $8,861.61 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00056368 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.05 or 0.07324616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,533.58 or 0.99938330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00067020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.