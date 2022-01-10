Ripio Credit Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,701.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $23,701.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00110169 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.