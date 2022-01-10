Rise Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $28.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded up 155.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 191,664,963 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

