Robust Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $582,155.19 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Robust Token has a market cap of $582,155.19 and approximately $12,822.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for $16.86 or 0.00041154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00083591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.52 or 0.07364576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,940.08 or 0.99951722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,485 coins and its circulating supply is 34,535 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

