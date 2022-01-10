Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

