ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $13,200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12,000.00.

OTCMKTS:ROHCY opened at $44.14 on Thursday. ROHM has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 13.30%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.