Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 8.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. 5,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 270,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

