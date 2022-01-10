Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £981.71 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £981.71 ($1,322.88).

Shares of RR traded up GBX 0.86 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 127.14 ($1.71). 20,050,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.33. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.18).

RR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.56) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.81).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

