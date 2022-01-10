Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

RDS-A has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 18.82 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

