RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. Amundi bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,178,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in RPM International by 117.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RPM International by 339.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $4,604,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $91.96 on Monday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

