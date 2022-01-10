RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.71.

NYSE:RPM opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

