Rubies Reaches Market Capitalization of $165,163.51 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Rubies has a total market cap of $165,163.51 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00202030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00034494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.00452581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00074753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Buying and Selling Rubies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

