Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,678 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Saia worth $21,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Saia by 80.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after acquiring an additional 187,714 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after buying an additional 115,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $282.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.22 and a 200-day moving average of $270.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.16 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.