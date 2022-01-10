Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 389,582 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $197,000.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.28 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

