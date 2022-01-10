Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Cboe Global Markets worth $19,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $124.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.09.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

