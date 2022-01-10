Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.24 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Fastenal worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 28.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 54.4% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.63 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

