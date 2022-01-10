RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

RxSight stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53. RxSight has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a current ratio of 20.31.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RxSight will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

