S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Scott Spirit Acquires 9,250 Shares

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Scott Spirit acquired 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 535 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £49,487.50 ($66,685.76).

S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 548 ($7.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 625.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.86. S4 Capital plc has a 52 week low of GBX 405 ($5.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($11.83).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.78) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.17) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.80) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.80) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 875 ($11.79).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

