SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $12.51 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $1,985.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,047.85 or 0.99855996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00091857 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00363685 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00442295 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00131122 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001426 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007124 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

