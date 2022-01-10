SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $287,048.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00056605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00080636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.05 or 0.07355716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,627.50 or 0.99868063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003087 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

