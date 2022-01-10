Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,750,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT opened at $101.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $102.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

