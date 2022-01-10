Sageworth Trust Co Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,299,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $169.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.