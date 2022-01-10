Sageworth Trust Co Sells 812 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in BP were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in BP by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 287,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of BP by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 530,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

