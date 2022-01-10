salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $228.31 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.14, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,759 shares of company stock valued at $117,771,047. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

