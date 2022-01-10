Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Samsara has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

