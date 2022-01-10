Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IOT opened at $23.22 on Monday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

