Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.02

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 1270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 214.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 269.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 536.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 162.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 26.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.