Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.03. 3,375,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,886. The company has a market capitalization of $216.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 472,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after buying an additional 113,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

