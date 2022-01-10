Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.58.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $986.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.