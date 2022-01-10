Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

