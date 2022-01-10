Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.23. Sasol shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 10,939 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 69.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

