Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.23. Sasol shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 10,939 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
