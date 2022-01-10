Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 502 ($6.81) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.79). 118,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 77,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498 ($6.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 506.52. The company has a market cap of £543.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

